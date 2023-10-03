IFG Advisory LLC Has $9.42 Million Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

IFG Advisory LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) by 46.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 218,109 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 69,524 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF accounts for 0.8% of IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $9,422,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SPYV. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 136.0% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 16,881,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,276,000 after purchasing an additional 9,729,561 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 25,897.7% in the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 4,549,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,956,000 after purchasing an additional 4,532,350 shares during the last quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 279.4% in the first quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 2,602,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,722,000 after purchasing an additional 1,916,653 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 16,853.1% in the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 1,830,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,521,000 after purchasing an additional 1,819,290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cowa LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 13,339.0% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 1,786,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $746,000 after purchasing an additional 1,773,419 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPYV stock traded down $0.11 on Tuesday, hitting $40.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 193,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,343,782. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $43.13 and its 200-day moving average is $42.08. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $34.17 and a fifty-two week high of $44.91. The company has a market capitalization of $15.41 billion, a PE ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.94.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

