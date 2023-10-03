IFG Advisory LLC Increases Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

IFG Advisory LLC increased its stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,563 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,465 shares during the quarter. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $3,219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in CVS Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. LifePro Asset Management purchased a new position in CVS Health during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. 25 LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the first quarter worth about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.99% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at CVS Health

In other CVS Health news, SVP James David Clark sold 25,759 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.92, for a total transaction of $1,929,864.28. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,698 shares in the company, valued at $351,974.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CVS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wolfe Research raised shares of CVS Health from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of CVS Health from $89.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of CVS Health from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $91.00 price target on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.28.

CVS Health Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:CVS traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $69.54. The company had a trading volume of 456,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,000,307. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $70.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.57, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.59. CVS Health Co. has a one year low of $64.62 and a one year high of $104.83.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.09. CVS Health had a net margin of 0.86% and a return on equity of 15.43%. The business had revenue of $88.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 8.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.605 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 19th. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 106.14%.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

