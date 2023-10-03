IFG Advisory LLC Raises Position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS)

IFG Advisory LLC grew its position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,887 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,737 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC owned about 0.05% of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF worth $3,510,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. 1900 Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 6.8% in the second quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC now owns 791,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,140,000 after acquiring an additional 50,252 shares in the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 15.3% in the second quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 68,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,280,000 after acquiring an additional 9,028 shares in the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at about $204,000. PFG Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 33.1% in the second quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 106,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,106,000 after acquiring an additional 26,336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at about $212,000.

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Stock Performance

DFUS stock traded down $0.45 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $46.06. 29,944 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 188,081. The company has a market cap of $6.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.54 and a beta of 0.99. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $37.96 and a 52-week high of $49.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $48.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.64.

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (DFUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes weighted by market capitalization in seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUS was launched on Sep 25, 2001 and is managed by Dimensional.

