IFG Advisory LLC Raises Stock Position in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

IFG Advisory LLC increased its stake in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Free Report) by 48.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 92,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,233 shares during the quarter. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Unum Group were worth $4,422,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Founders Capital Management increased its holdings in Unum Group by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 2,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp increased its holdings in Unum Group by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 25,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $996,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in Unum Group by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 5,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 37.8% during the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 4.2% during the first quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 7,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UNM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Unum Group from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Unum Group from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Unum Group from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Unum Group from $46.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Unum Group from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.78.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Christopher W. Pyne sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.02, for a total transaction of $183,825.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,334 shares in the company, valued at $2,271,292.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Unum Group news, EVP Christopher W. Pyne sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.02, for a total value of $183,825.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,334 shares in the company, valued at $2,271,292.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy Gerald Arnold sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 72,061 shares in the company, valued at $3,603,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Unum Group Trading Down 1.1 %

NYSE UNM traded down $0.54 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $48.55. The company had a trading volume of 37,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,349,966. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.08. Unum Group has a 1-year low of $36.27 and a 1-year high of $51.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $49.08 and a 200 day moving average of $45.67.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.07 billion. Unum Group had a net margin of 11.90% and a return on equity of 15.10%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Unum Group will post 7.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Unum Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 18th. Investors of record on Friday, July 28th were paid a dividend of $0.365 per share. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. This is a positive change from Unum Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 27th. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.25%.

About Unum Group

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Poland, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block and Corporate segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

