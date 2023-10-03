IFG Advisory LLC Sells 1,113,151 Shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTD)

IFG Advisory LLC reduced its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTD – Free Report) by 78.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 297,830 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,113,151 shares during the quarter. IFG Advisory LLC owned 0.26% of iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF worth $7,389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF by 47.7% in the first quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 4,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,526 shares during the last quarter. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF by 7.4% in the second quarter. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $783,000 after purchasing an additional 2,179 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF by 150.0% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Horizons Wealth Management grew its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF by 42.8% in the first quarter. Horizons Wealth Management now owns 14,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 4,206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF in the first quarter valued at about $168,000.

Get iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF alerts:

iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF Price Performance

IBTD traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $24.72. The company had a trading volume of 96,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 736,267. iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF has a 12-month low of $24.65 and a 12-month high of $24.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.76.

iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.104 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 2nd. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.05%.

(Free Report)

The iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF (IBTD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE 2023 Maturity US Treasury index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury bonds maturing between January and December 2023. The fund will terminate in December 2023. IBTD was launched on Feb 25, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.