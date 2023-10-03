IFG Advisory LLC Sells 1,641 Shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

IFG Advisory LLC lessened its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Free Report) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 319,893 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,641 shares during the quarter. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF comprises approximately 2.7% of IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. IFG Advisory LLC owned approximately 0.26% of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF worth $30,160,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Beacon Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Finally, First Manhattan CO. LLC. purchased a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the 1st quarter worth $36,000.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF stock traded down $0.93 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $87.62. 607,728 shares of the stock were exchanged. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 1 year low of $55.69 and a 1 year high of $67.97. The firm has a market cap of $10.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $93.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.34.

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

