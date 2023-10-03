IFG Advisory LLC Sells 17,609 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAB)

IFG Advisory LLC decreased its position in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAB – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 504,918 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,609 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF comprises approximately 1.1% of IFG Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. IFG Advisory LLC owned about 0.19% of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF worth $12,810,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PSI Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 1,920.2% in the second quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,901 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $52,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $87,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 280.1% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 4,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 3,126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $177,000.

NYSEARCA:SPAB traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $24.06. The company had a trading volume of 96,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,568,205. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.28. SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $24.01 and a 52 week high of $26.18.

The SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (SPAB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Long U.S. Corporate index. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of the aggregate USD-denominated investment-grade bond market with at least one year to maturity. SPAB was launched on May 23, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

