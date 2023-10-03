IFG Advisory LLC Trims Position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

IFG Advisory LLC lessened its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84,051 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,572 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $4,214,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 265.0% in the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 36.4% in the 1st quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period.

Get JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Stock Performance

JPST remained flat at $49.97 on Tuesday. 387,604 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,670,327. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 12-month low of $49.93 and a 12-month high of $50.40. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.16.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.