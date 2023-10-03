IFG Advisory LLC Trims Position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

IFG Advisory LLC lessened its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84,051 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,572 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $4,214,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 265.0% in the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 36.4% in the 1st quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period.
JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Stock Performance
JPST remained flat at $49.97 on Tuesday. 387,604 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,670,327. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 12-month low of $49.93 and a 12-month high of $50.40. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.16.
JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Profile
The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.
