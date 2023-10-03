Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Shares Bought by Hedeker Wealth LLC

Hedeker Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,360 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after buying an additional 2,165 shares during the quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC’s holdings in Illumina were worth $3,442,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Luts & Greenleigh Group Inc. grew its position in Illumina by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Luts & Greenleigh Group Inc. now owns 8,220 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,912,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 4.5% in the first quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 1,171 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Eukles Asset Management increased its stake in shares of Illumina by 0.9% during the first quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 5,747 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,336,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Illumina by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,689 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $746,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, McCollum Christoferson Group LLC boosted its holdings in Illumina by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC now owns 1,195 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

Illumina Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ILMN traded down $1.38 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $135.06. 227,227 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,440,062. Illumina, Inc. has a 12-month low of $127.37 and a 12-month high of $248.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $163.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $190.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Illumina ( NASDAQ:ILMN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The life sciences company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Illumina had a positive return on equity of 1.97% and a negative net margin of 93.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Illumina, Inc. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Illumina from $229.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Illumina from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Illumina from $240.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Illumina in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $240.00 price objective on shares of Illumina in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $222.85.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.04, for a total value of $83,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,524 shares in the company, valued at $7,604,328.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Illumina Profile

(Free Report)

Illumina, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; and whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of any size and complexity, and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

