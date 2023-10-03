Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Short Interest Up 5.5% in September

Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,950,000 shares, an increase of 5.5% from the August 31st total of 5,640,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,560,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.8 days.

Illumina Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ILMN opened at $136.44 on Tuesday. Illumina has a 12 month low of $127.37 and a 12 month high of $248.87. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $163.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $190.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The life sciences company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.30. Illumina had a negative net margin of 93.86% and a positive return on equity of 1.97%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Illumina will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Illumina

In related news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.04, for a total value of $83,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,604,328.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ILMN. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in Illumina in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Illumina in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Illumina in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Illumina in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Clearstead Trust LLC lifted its holdings in Illumina by 125.7% in the 1st quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 158 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on ILMN shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Illumina in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Illumina from $150.00 to $100.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $240.00 price objective on shares of Illumina in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Illumina from $229.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Illumina from $180.00 to $150.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Illumina currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $222.85.

About Illumina

Illumina, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; and whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of any size and complexity, and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

See Also

