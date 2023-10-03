Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $34.83.

A number of research firms have recently commented on IMVT. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Immunovant from $33.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Immunovant in a report on Monday, September 18th. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Immunovant in a report on Monday, July 10th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Immunovant from $33.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Immunovant in a report on Tuesday, September 26th.

Get Immunovant alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Immunovant

Immunovant Stock Performance

IMVT stock opened at $34.64 on Tuesday. Immunovant has a 1 year low of $5.48 and a 1 year high of $44.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.33. The firm has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.95 and a beta of 0.62.

Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.03). On average, research analysts predict that Immunovant will post -1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Immunovant

In other Immunovant news, CFO Eva Renee Barnett sold 2,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.94, for a total value of $67,961.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 349,863 shares in the company, valued at $8,725,583.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Eva Renee Barnett sold 2,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.94, for a total transaction of $67,961.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 349,863 shares in the company, valued at $8,725,583.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Peter Salzmann sold 3,233 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.73, for a total transaction of $63,787.09. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,231,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,290,313.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 299,614 shares of company stock worth $6,457,305. 4.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Immunovant

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Immunovant by 72.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 6,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 2,670 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Immunovant by 205.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 4,695 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Immunovant by 2,558.1% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of Immunovant by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Immunovant by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,293 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.45% of the company’s stock.

Immunovant Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Immunovant, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops batoclimab, a novel fully human monoclonal antibody that selectively binds to and inhibits the neonatal fragment crystallizable receptor, which is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the treatment of myasthenia gravis and thyroid eye disease, as well as completed initiation of Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Immunovant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immunovant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.