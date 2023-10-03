Imperial Pacific Limited Declares Final Dividend of $0.06 (ASX:IPC)

Imperial Pacific Limited (ASX:IPC – Get Free Report) declared a final dividend on Monday, October 2nd, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 12th will be given a dividend of 0.063 per share on Thursday, October 12th. This represents a yield of 5.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 2nd.

Imperial Pacific Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

About Imperial Pacific

Imperial Pacific Limited is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, it operates as an investment and financial services company in Australia. It is involved in the portfolio management of London City Equities Limited, as well as nominee shareholding activities. The company was formerly known as Belmont Holdings Limited and changed its name to Imperial Pacific Limited in 2011.

