Imperial Pacific Limited Declares Final Dividend of $0.06 (ASX:IPC)

Imperial Pacific Limited (ASX:IPC – Get Free Report) declared a final dividend on Monday, October 2nd, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 12th will be given a dividend of 0.063 per share on Thursday, October 12th. This represents a yield of 5.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 2nd.
Imperial Pacific Stock Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.
About Imperial Pacific
