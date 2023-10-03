Imperial Pacific Limited Declares Final Dividend of $0.06 (ASX:IPC)

Posted by on Oct 3rd, 2023

Imperial Pacific Limited (ASX:IPCGet Free Report) declared a final dividend on Monday, October 2nd, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 12th will be given a dividend of 0.063 per share on Thursday, October 12th. This represents a yield of 5.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 2nd.

Imperial Pacific Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

About Imperial Pacific

(Get Free Report)

Imperial Pacific Limited is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, it operates as an investment and financial services company in Australia. It is involved in the portfolio management of London City Equities Limited, as well as nominee shareholding activities. The company was formerly known as Belmont Holdings Limited and changed its name to Imperial Pacific Limited in 2011.

See Also

Dividend History for Imperial Pacific (ASX:IPC)

Receive News & Ratings for Imperial Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imperial Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.