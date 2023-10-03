Incannex Healthcare Limited (NASDAQ:IXHL) Short Interest Down 9.8% in September

Incannex Healthcare Limited (NASDAQ:IXHL – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 34,200 shares, a drop of 9.8% from the August 31st total of 37,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 123,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Incannex Healthcare Trading Down 1.5 %

Incannex Healthcare stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.12. 785 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,043. Incannex Healthcare has a 52 week low of $1.03 and a 52 week high of $4.87. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.82.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Incannex Healthcare

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IXHL. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Incannex Healthcare during the first quarter worth about $378,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Incannex Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Incannex Healthcare during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Institutional investors own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

About Incannex Healthcare

Incannex Healthcare Limited, a clinical stage pharmaceutical development company, engages in the research, development, and sale of medicinal cannabinoid and psychedelic pharmaceutical products and therapies in Australia. The company offers APIRx-1801, an ultrapure tetrahydrocannabinol; APIRx-1802, an ultrapure CBD; and APIRx-1803, an ultrapure cannabigerol.

