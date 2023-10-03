Indaptus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDP) Short Interest Update

Indaptus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,500 shares, a decrease of 9.3% from the August 31st total of 22,600 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 20,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Indaptus Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th.

In related news, major shareholder Glen R. Anderson bought 23,934 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.34 per share, for a total transaction of $56,005.56. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,190,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,785,536. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, major shareholder Glen R. Anderson bought 23,934 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.34 per share, for a total transaction of $56,005.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,190,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,785,536. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Glen R. Anderson bought 44,354 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.94 per share, with a total value of $86,046.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,131,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,194,919.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 27.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INDP. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Indaptus Therapeutics by 18.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 242,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $969,000 after purchasing an additional 38,216 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in Indaptus Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Indaptus Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $78,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Indaptus Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Investment House LLC grew its stake in Indaptus Therapeutics by 13.2% during the second quarter. Investment House LLC now owns 108,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 12,653 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INDP stock traded down $0.09 on Tuesday, hitting $2.66. The company had a trading volume of 1,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,769. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.21. Indaptus Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.25 and a twelve month high of $4.08.

Indaptus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:INDP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.19. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Indaptus Therapeutics will post -1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Indaptus Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical biotechnology company, develops various anti-cancer and anti-viral immunotherapy products. Its lead clinical candidate is Decoy20 used to produce single agent activity and/or combination therapy-based durable responses of lymphoma, hepatocellular, colorectal, and pancreatic tumors, as well as chronic hepatitis B virus and human immunodeficiency virus infection, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial.

