InnovAge Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:INNV) Short Interest Up 15.5% in September

InnovAge Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:INNV – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 457,600 shares, a growth of 15.5% from the August 31st total of 396,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 46,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 9.8 days. Currently, 2.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.
Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on InnovAge from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th.
InnovAge Holding Corp. manages and provides a range of medical and ancillary services for seniors in need of care and support to live independently in their homes and communities. The company manages its business through Program of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly (PACE) approach. It also offers in-home care services consisting of skilled, unskilled, and personal care; in-center services, such as primary care, physical therapy, occupational therapy, speech therapy, dental services, mental health and psychiatric services, meals, and activities; transportation to the PACE center and third-party medical appointments; and care management.
