Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – April (BATS:NAPR) Shares Bought by Cypress Wealth Services LLC

Cypress Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – April (BATS:NAPR – Free Report) by 28.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,057 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,109 shares during the period. Cypress Wealth Services LLC owned about 0.49% of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – April worth $594,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – April in the 1st quarter valued at about $355,000. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – April by 163.5% in the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,000 after acquiring an additional 8,566 shares during the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – April in the second quarter worth about $263,000. FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – April during the second quarter valued at approximately $7,258,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – April by 601.3% during the second quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after buying an additional 26,870 shares during the last quarter.

Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – April Trading Up 0.3 %

NAPR opened at $41.95 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.78.

Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – April Company Profile

The Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – April (NAPR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq 100 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the NASDAQ 100 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. NAPR was launched on Apr 1, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

