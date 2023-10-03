Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,630,000 shares, a decline of 6.4% from the August 31st total of 16,700,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,300,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.6 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 93.1% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 28,739 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 13,858 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 153.3% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 30,685 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 18,570 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in Inovio Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Inovio Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. 26.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

NASDAQ:INO traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $0.38. The stock had a trading volume of 286,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,712,256. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.59. Inovio Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $0.37 and a 12-month high of $2.61.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $0.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.20 million. Inovio Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,750.84% and a negative return on equity of 78.56%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.46) EPS. Research analysts expect that Inovio Pharmaceuticals will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

About Inovio Pharmaceuticals

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of DNA medicines to treat and protect people from diseases associated with human papillomavirus (HPV), cancer, and infectious diseases. Its DNA medicines platform uses precisely designed SynCon that identify and optimize the DNA sequence of the target antigen, as well as CELLECTRA smart devices technology that facilitates delivery of the DNA plasmids.

