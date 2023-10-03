Insight Folios Inc Buys New Holdings in Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI)

Insight Folios Inc bought a new stake in Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 11,902 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $172,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EVRI. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in Everi by 1,241.7% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,771 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,639 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Everi by 42.9% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,350 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 706 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in Everi during the fourth quarter valued at $60,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Everi by 7,296.6% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,364 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 4,305 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Everi by 127.7% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,226 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 4,613 shares during the period. 87.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on EVRI shares. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Everi from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Everi from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Everi in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Everi from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Everi has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.60.

Everi stock opened at $13.11 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.01, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 2.27. Everi Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.58 and a fifty-two week high of $19.85.

Everi (NYSE:EVRI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The credit services provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $208.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.65 million. Everi had a net margin of 13.67% and a return on equity of 56.42%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Everi Holdings Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Randy L. Taylor purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.27 per share, with a total value of $71,350.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 522,622 shares in the company, valued at $7,457,815.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Everi Holdings Inc develops and supplies entertaining game content, gaming machines, and gaming systems and services for land-based and iGaming operators in the United States, Canada, Australia, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Caribbean, Central America, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Games and Financial Technology Solutions.

