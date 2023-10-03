Insight Folios Inc Makes New Investment in Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI)

Insight Folios Inc acquired a new position in Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 11,902 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $172,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Everi during the second quarter valued at about $120,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Everi by 5.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 681,382 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $11,686,000 after purchasing an additional 36,938 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Everi by 4.9% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 6,002,359 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $102,940,000 after purchasing an additional 279,348 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Everi by 0.4% during the first quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,401,500 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $24,036,000 after purchasing an additional 5,957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Everi by 3.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,820,370 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $31,219,000 after purchasing an additional 66,583 shares in the last quarter. 87.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EVRI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley decreased their price objective on Everi from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Everi in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Everi from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on Everi from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.60.

Everi Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:EVRI opened at $13.11 on Tuesday. Everi Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.58 and a 52-week high of $19.85. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.01, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Everi (NYSE:EVRI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The credit services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.17. Everi had a net margin of 13.67% and a return on equity of 56.42%. The firm had revenue of $208.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.65 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Everi Holdings Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Everi

In other news, CEO Randy L. Taylor acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.27 per share, with a total value of $71,350.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 522,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,457,815.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Everi Company Profile

Everi Holdings Inc develops and supplies entertaining game content, gaming machines, and gaming systems and services for land-based and iGaming operators in the United States, Canada, Australia, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Caribbean, Central America, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Games and Financial Technology Solutions.

