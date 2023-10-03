Inspiration Healthcare Group plc (LON:IHC) to Issue Dividend of GBX 0.21

Inspiration Healthcare Group plc (LON:IHC – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, October 3rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 23rd will be given a dividend of GBX 0.21 ($0.00) per share on Friday, December 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 23rd. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Inspiration Healthcare Group Stock Down 1.5 %
Inspiration Healthcare Group stock opened at GBX 42.34 ($0.51) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £28.89 million, a PE ratio of 1,490.00 and a beta of 0.09. Inspiration Healthcare Group has a 12 month low of GBX 41.16 ($0.50) and a 12 month high of GBX 87 ($1.05). The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 46.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 48.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.86, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 1.55.
About Inspiration Healthcare Group
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Inspiration Healthcare Group
- How Can Retail Investors Trade the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX)?
- 5 Economic Trends That Will Drive The Market In Q4
- What is the S&P 500 and How It is Distinct from Other Indexes
- This Is One of the Top-Rated and Most-Upgraded Stocks
- How to Invest in Blockchain Stocks Step by Step
- 3 Drone Stocks That Can Lift Your Portfolio Higher
Receive News & Ratings for Inspiration Healthcare Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inspiration Healthcare Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.