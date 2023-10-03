Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) PT Lowered to $185.00 at Morgan Stanley

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Morgan Stanley from $208.00 to $185.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Insulet from $270.00 to $215.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Citigroup upgraded Insulet from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $273.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Insulet from $360.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on Insulet in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered Insulet from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $320.00 to $219.00 in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Insulet has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $279.07.

Shares of NASDAQ:PODD opened at $165.04 on Friday. Insulet has a twelve month low of $152.43 and a twelve month high of $335.91. The firm has a market cap of $11.52 billion, a PE ratio of 185.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 3.34. The business has a fifty day moving average of $204.16 and a 200-day moving average of $267.04.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.14. Insulet had a return on equity of 22.42% and a net margin of 4.29%. The company had revenue of $396.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $383.97 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Insulet will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Insulet news, CEO James Hollingshead acquired 5,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $181.41 per share, for a total transaction of $1,006,825.50. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,200,049.57. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PODD. American National Bank bought a new position in shares of Insulet during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. First Manhattan Co. bought a new stake in Insulet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in Insulet by 78.1% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 114 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. bought a new stake in Insulet in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Insulet by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 140 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter.

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It offers Omnipod System, a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, as well as its wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.

