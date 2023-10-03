Integral Acquisition Co. 1 (NASDAQ:INTE) Short Interest Down 6.4% in September

Integral Acquisition Co. 1 (NASDAQ:INTE – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, a decrease of 6.4% from the August 31st total of 4,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Integral Acquisition Co. 1 Price Performance

INTE remained flat at $10.75 during trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 2 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,696. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.66 and its 200-day moving average is $10.49. Integral Acquisition Co. 1 has a 1-year low of $9.90 and a 1-year high of $11.59.

Get Integral Acquisition Co. 1 alerts:

Institutional Trading of Integral Acquisition Co. 1

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Walleye Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Integral Acquisition Co. 1 by 28.4% during the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 47,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after acquiring an additional 10,580 shares in the last quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Integral Acquisition Co. 1 by 7.8% in the second quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC now owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,574,000 after purchasing an additional 10,800 shares during the last quarter. Caas Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Integral Acquisition Co. 1 by 16.9% in the second quarter. Caas Capital Management LP now owns 39,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 5,628 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC purchased a new stake in Integral Acquisition Co. 1 in the second quarter worth approximately $2,191,000. Finally, HGC Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Integral Acquisition Co. 1 by 62.5% in the first quarter. HGC Investment Management Inc. now owns 650,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,676,000 after purchasing an additional 250,000 shares during the last quarter. 19.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Integral Acquisition Co. 1

Integral Acquisition Corporation 1 does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology-oriented company in Australia and New Zealand.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Integral Acquisition Co. 1 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integral Acquisition Co. 1 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.