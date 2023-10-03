Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Short Interest Update

Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 67,260,000 shares, an increase of 9.3% from the August 31st total of 61,560,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 37,260,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Shares of NASDAQ INTC traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $35.73. 14,511,251 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,678,426. The firm has a market capitalization of $149.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -161.17 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.91. Intel has a twelve month low of $24.59 and a twelve month high of $40.07.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The chip maker reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $12.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.03 billion. Intel had a positive return on equity of 1.70% and a negative net margin of 1.71%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Intel will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 7th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 4th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Intel’s payout ratio is presently -227.26%.

INTC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Intel in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho upped their price target on Intel from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Citigroup upped their price target on Intel from $29.50 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Intel from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Intel from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.91.

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $35.87 per share, for a total transaction of $116,577.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 139,715 shares in the company, valued at $5,011,577.05. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $35.87 per share, for a total transaction of $116,577.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 139,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,011,577.05. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 3,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $34.63 per share, with a total value of $133,325.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,653,291.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of INTC. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel grew its stake in Intel by 43.7% in the first quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 4,456 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,356 shares in the last quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Intel by 5.4% in the second quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,512 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $987,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525 shares in the last quarter. Avaii Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Intel in the first quarter valued at approximately $354,000. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in Intel by 11.3% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,754,164 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $155,319,000 after purchasing an additional 483,917 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 40,570 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,325,000 after acquiring an additional 8,790 shares during the period. 60.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

