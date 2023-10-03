Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 95 Shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,349 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $1,230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the first quarter valued at about $52,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 23.9% in the first quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 908 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the first quarter valued at about $58,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 84.8% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 377 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 58.3% in the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 345 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. 92.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of JKHY stock opened at $149.87 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The company has a market cap of $10.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.85, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $159.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $157.68. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 1-year low of $139.28 and a 1-year high of $202.66.

Jack Henry & Associates ( NASDAQ:JKHY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The technology company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $534.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $512.78 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 23.97% and a net margin of 17.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 7th. Jack Henry & Associates’s payout ratio is 41.43%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on JKHY shares. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, September 18th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $174.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $200.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 17th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Jack Henry & Associates presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $174.00.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc, a financial technology company that connects people and financial institutions through technology solutions and payment processing services that reduce the barriers to financial health. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other.

