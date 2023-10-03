Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 569 Shares of Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY)

Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY – Free Report) by 3.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,105 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bentley Systems were worth $873,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Bentley Systems by 261.5% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 658 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new stake in shares of Bentley Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Bentley Systems by 43.6% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bentley Systems by 78.4% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 776 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming raised its holdings in Bentley Systems by 6,393.8% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023 shares during the last quarter. 44.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Bentley Systems

In related news, CEO Gregory S. Bentley sold 57,696 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.08, for a total value of $3,062,503.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 8,070,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $428,379,220.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Gregory S. Bentley sold 41,601 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.95, for a total value of $2,202,772.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,965,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $421,758,928.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Gregory S. Bentley sold 57,696 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.08, for a total transaction of $3,062,503.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,070,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $428,379,220.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 205,896 shares of company stock worth $10,913,964 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 22.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BSY. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Bentley Systems from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Bentley Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Bentley Systems in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Bentley Systems from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Bentley Systems from $51.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.67.

Bentley Systems Price Performance

Shares of BSY opened at $49.54 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $14.04 billion, a PE ratio of 101.94, a P/E/G ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.00. Bentley Systems, Incorporated has a 1-year low of $30.56 and a 1-year high of $55.37.

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $296.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $295.78 million. Bentley Systems had a return on equity of 36.80% and a net margin of 13.45%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Bentley Systems, Incorporated will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

Bentley Systems Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 14th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. Bentley Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.82%.

Bentley Systems Company Profile

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling and open simulation applications for infrastructure design integration, which include MicroStation, OpenRoads, OpenRail, OpenPlant, OpenBuildings, OpenBridge, OpenSite, OpenFlows, STAAD and RAM, SACS, MOSES, AutoPIPE, SITEOPS, CUBE, DYNAMEQ, EMME, and LEGION; and geoprofessional applications for modeling and simulation of near and deep subsurface conditions, including Leapfrog, AGS Workbench, GeoStudio, Imago, MX Deposit, Oasis montaj, PLAXIS, and OpenGround.

