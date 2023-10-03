Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.79 Million Stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,248 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 310 shares during the period. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $1,792,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IAU. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 18,628 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $686,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in iShares Gold Trust by 17.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,061,470 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $112,754,000 after buying an additional 445,160 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 43.2% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 93,543 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,445,000 after purchasing an additional 28,233 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $3,469,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 10.0% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 15,156 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

IAU opened at $34.55 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.00. iShares Gold Trust has a fifty-two week low of $30.69 and a fifty-two week high of $39.04.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

