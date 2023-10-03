Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.96 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Free Report) by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 31,793 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,379 shares during the period. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $1,962,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 150,120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,256,000 after purchasing an additional 1,371 shares during the last quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 2.9% in the second quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC now owns 113,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,018,000 after purchasing an additional 3,156 shares during the last quarter. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. now owns 94,306 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,819,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 5.2% in the second quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 638,231 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,379,000 after purchasing an additional 31,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GenTrust LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 5.6% in the second quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 1,083,264 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $66,837,000 after purchasing an additional 57,703 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VGK opened at $56.58 on Tuesday. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 52-week low of $44.99 and a 52-week high of $63.81. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.25. The company has a market capitalization of $17.30 billion, a PE ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.95.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Company Profile

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

