Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC Has $11.19 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 116,664 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,727 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF comprises 2.7% of Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF worth $11,193,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $10,534,154,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 65,558.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 84,165,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,074,868,000 after acquiring an additional 84,037,622 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 63,927.9% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 6,958,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $634,308,000 after acquiring an additional 6,947,687 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 164.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,243,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $869,460,000 after acquiring an additional 6,369,172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $273,480,000. 52.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares MSCI ACWI ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Price Performance

Shares of ACWI stock opened at $91.36 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $16.96 billion, a PE ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $95.59 and a 200-day moving average of $94.21. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a one year low of $75.71 and a one year high of $99.53.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap global stocks, covering 85% of the developed and emerging markets capitalization. ACWI was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACWI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.