Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC Has $2.30 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,121 shares of the company’s stock after selling 248 shares during the quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth $37,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth $38,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth $42,000. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth $43,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth $44,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSEARCA:SPLG opened at $50.00 on Tuesday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $40.92 and a 12 month high of $54.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.52.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

