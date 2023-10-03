Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC Has $4.33 Million Position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Free Report) by 3.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 69,979 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,715 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Japan ETF accounts for 1.0% of Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF were worth $4,332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,715 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 29.3% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,050 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,646,000 after purchasing an additional 6,350 shares in the last quarter. Boundary Creek Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the first quarter worth $2,430,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the first quarter worth $306,000. Finally, Bricktown Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the first quarter worth $6,303,000.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA EWJ opened at $58.77 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $61.53 and its 200-day moving average is $60.69. The stock has a market cap of $12.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 0.68. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a twelve month low of $47.64 and a twelve month high of $64.11.

About iShares MSCI Japan ETF

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

