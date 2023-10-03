Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC Has $5.93 Million Holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Free Report) by 14.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 62,931 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,096 shares during the period. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF accounts for about 1.4% of Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $5,933,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 1,336.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 100,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,543,000 after purchasing an additional 93,546 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 6.3% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 9.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 215.6% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 22,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,093,000 after purchasing an additional 15,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 2.6% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 62,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,916,000 after buying an additional 1,608 shares during the period.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF stock opened at $87.62 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.83 billion, a PE ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 0.89. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a twelve month low of $55.69 and a twelve month high of $67.97. The company has a 50 day moving average of $93.49 and a 200-day moving average of $92.34.

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

