Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 74,358 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ accounts for about 6.6% of Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $27,469,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in QQQ. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Invesco QQQ by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,985 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,841,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Invesco QQQ by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,722 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,229,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Covenant Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Invesco QQQ by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 7,641 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,823,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA boosted its position in Invesco QQQ by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 1,472 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $544,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Finally, Whelan Financial raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 2.9% during the second quarter. Whelan Financial now owns 1,148 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $424,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco QQQ alerts:

Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

QQQ opened at $359.21 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $369.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $351.77. Invesco QQQ has a 1-year low of $254.26 and a 1-year high of $387.98.

Invesco QQQ Announces Dividend

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.5389 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 18th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%.

(Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.