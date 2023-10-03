Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 12.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 12,254 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,710 shares during the period. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $1,319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 89.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 246 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 33,068 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,176 shares during the period. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF stock opened at $102.92 on Tuesday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $102.86 and a 1-year high of $111.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $105.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $107.49.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

