Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 173 Shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,510 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 173 shares during the period. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Graco were worth $735,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GGG. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Graco by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,794 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Graco by 52.5% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 421 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of Graco by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,659 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Graco by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,495 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bennett Selby Investments LP grew its position in shares of Graco by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bennett Selby Investments LP now owns 35,014 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,023,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. 84.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Graco news, insider Caroline M. Chambers sold 7,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.04, for a total value of $543,902.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 49,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,804,312.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Mark W. Sheahan acquired 1,263 shares of Graco stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $79.04 per share, for a total transaction of $99,827.52. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,986 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,978,413.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Caroline M. Chambers sold 7,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.04, for a total value of $543,902.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 49,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,804,312.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on GGG. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Graco from $94.00 to $91.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 28th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Graco in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Graco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Graco presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.00.

Graco Price Performance

Shares of GGG stock opened at $72.62 on Tuesday. Graco Inc. has a 1-year low of $58.17 and a 1-year high of $87.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $76.84 and its 200 day moving average is $77.71. The company has a market cap of $12.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.80, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.82.

Graco (NYSE:GGG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $559.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $576.14 million. Graco had a return on equity of 25.52% and a net margin of 23.10%. Graco’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Graco Inc. will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

Graco Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 16th will be issued a $0.235 dividend. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 13th. Graco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.97%.

About Graco

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers proportioning systems to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; equipment that pumps, meters, mixes and dispenses sealant, adhesive, and composite materials; and gel-coat equipment, chop and wet-out systems, resin transfer molding systems and applicators, and precision dispensing solutions.

Further Reading

