Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 1,972 Shares of RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI)

Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI – Free Report) by 19.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,371 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,972 shares during the period. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in RLI were worth $1,142,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of RLI during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in RLI in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in RLI in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in RLI by 47.5% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 376 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in RLI in the 2nd quarter valued at $65,000. 79.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Compass Point lifted their price target on shares of RLI from $165.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of RLI in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $155.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of RLI in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

RLI Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:RLI opened at $134.02 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $134.53 and its 200 day moving average is $133.61. The company has a market capitalization of $6.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.60 and a beta of 0.41. RLI Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $101.18 and a fifty-two week high of $149.65.

RLI (NYSE:RLI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The insurance provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.03). RLI had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 36.31%. The company had revenue of $381.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $358.35 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.49 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that RLI Corp. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

RLI Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 30th. RLI’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.93%.

RLI Company Profile

RLI Corp., an insurance holding company, underwrites property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. Its Casualty segment provides commercial and personal coverage products; and general liability products, such as coverage for third-party liability of commercial insureds, including manufacturers, contractors, apartments, and mercantile.

