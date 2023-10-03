Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 3,183 Shares of Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC)

Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 46,148 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,183 shares during the quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apartment Income REIT were worth $1,665,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in Apartment Income REIT by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 23,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $837,000 after purchasing an additional 2,274 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Apartment Income REIT by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 615,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,048,000 after purchasing an additional 70,253 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Apartment Income REIT in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. raised its position in Apartment Income REIT by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. now owns 59,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its position in Apartment Income REIT by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 212,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,609,000 after purchasing an additional 12,136 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.13% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Apartment Income REIT from $41.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 21st. BMO Capital Markets raised Apartment Income REIT from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $39.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Apartment Income REIT from $40.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Truist Financial raised Apartment Income REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Finally, 92 Resources reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of Apartment Income REIT in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.78.

Apartment Income REIT Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSE:AIRC opened at $30.07 on Tuesday. Apartment Income REIT Corp. has a 1 year low of $29.94 and a 1 year high of $40.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.42 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $33.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.72.

Apartment Income REIT Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.99%. Apartment Income REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 86.12%.

Apartment Income REIT Profile

Apartment Income REIT Corp (NYSE: AIRC) is a publicly traded, self-administered real estate investment trust (REIT). AIR's portfolio comprises 73 communities totaling 25,739 apartment homes located in 10 states and the District of Columbia. AIR offers a simple, predictable business model with focus on what we call the AIR Edge, the cumulative result of our focus on resident selection, satisfaction, and retention, as well as relentless innovation in delivering best-in-class property management.

