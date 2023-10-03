Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC Takes Position in ING Groep (NYSE:ING)

Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ING Groep (NYSE:ING – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 53,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $722,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ING. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of ING Groep by 19.3% in the first quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC now owns 13,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 2,208 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of ING Groep in the fourth quarter worth about $2,094,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new stake in ING Groep during the first quarter worth approximately $1,834,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in ING Groep during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Todd Asset Management LLC increased its stake in ING Groep by 0.8% during the first quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 2,383,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,290,000 after acquiring an additional 19,224 shares during the last quarter. 4.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ING opened at $12.94 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.70, a PEG ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.29. ING Groep has a 52-week low of $8.38 and a 52-week high of $14.99.

ING Groep ( NYSE:ING Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $6.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.19 billion. ING Groep had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 28.40%. Sell-side analysts expect that ING Groep will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 14th were issued a dividend of $0.4267 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 11th. This represents a yield of 5.2%. This is a positive change from ING Groep’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.41. ING Groep’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.46%.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on ING Groep in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ING Groep has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.45.

ING Groep Company Profile

ING Groep N.V., a financial institution, provides various banking products and services in the Netherlands, Belgium, Rest of Europe, North America, Latin America, Asia, and Australia. It operates in six segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, Wholesale Banking, and Corporate Line Banking.

