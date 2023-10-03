Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,136 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 298 shares during the quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $900,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VWO. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 156.4% during the 1st quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 782 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 477 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of VWO opened at $38.76 on Tuesday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $34.88 and a 1 year high of $43.22. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.50. The firm has a market cap of $69.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

