Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Rating Reiterated by Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler reissued their overweight rating on shares of Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $642.00 price target on the software maker’s stock.
Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Barclays boosted their target price on Intuit from $495.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Intuit from $550.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Intuit from $475.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Intuit from $535.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Intuit from $495.00 to $565.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $558.39.
Intuit Trading Up 1.3 %
Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The software maker reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.22. Intuit had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 16.59%. The company had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. Intuit’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Intuit will post 11.25 EPS for the current year.
Intuit Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 17th. Investors of record on Monday, October 9th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. This is an increase from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.97%.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, CFO Sandeep Aujla sold 10,732 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $531.01, for a total value of $5,698,799.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $124,787.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Intuit news, CFO Sandeep Aujla sold 10,732 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $531.01, for a total transaction of $5,698,799.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $124,787.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Lauren D. Hotz sold 550 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $549.42, for a total value of $302,181.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,054 shares in the company, valued at $1,128,508.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,774 shares of company stock worth $19,343,837 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.18% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Intuit
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 99,673.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 157,291,233 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $72,069,270,000 after buying an additional 157,133,584 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,660,990 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,484,790,000 after buying an additional 120,343 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,298,299 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,176,768,000 after buying an additional 198,646 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,314,664 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,428,078,000 after buying an additional 131,586 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,536,542 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,620,408,000 after buying an additional 101,643 shares during the period. 82.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Intuit Company Profile
Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.
