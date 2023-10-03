Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Rating Reiterated by Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler reissued their overweight rating on shares of Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $642.00 price target on the software maker’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Barclays boosted their target price on Intuit from $495.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Intuit from $550.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Intuit from $475.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Intuit from $535.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Intuit from $495.00 to $565.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $558.39.

Intuit Trading Up 1.3 %

NASDAQ INTU opened at $517.80 on Friday. Intuit has a 1-year low of $352.63 and a 1-year high of $558.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $516.17 and a 200-day moving average of $468.73. The firm has a market cap of $145.14 billion, a PE ratio of 61.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.19.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The software maker reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.22. Intuit had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 16.59%. The company had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. Intuit’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Intuit will post 11.25 EPS for the current year.

Intuit Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 17th. Investors of record on Monday, October 9th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. This is an increase from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.97%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Sandeep Aujla sold 10,732 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $531.01, for a total value of $5,698,799.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $124,787.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Intuit news, CFO Sandeep Aujla sold 10,732 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $531.01, for a total transaction of $5,698,799.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $124,787.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Lauren D. Hotz sold 550 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $549.42, for a total value of $302,181.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,054 shares in the company, valued at $1,128,508.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,774 shares of company stock worth $19,343,837 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.18% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Intuit

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 99,673.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 157,291,233 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $72,069,270,000 after buying an additional 157,133,584 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,660,990 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,484,790,000 after buying an additional 120,343 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,298,299 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,176,768,000 after buying an additional 198,646 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,314,664 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,428,078,000 after buying an additional 131,586 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,536,542 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,620,408,000 after buying an additional 101,643 shares during the period. 82.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intuit Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

Featured Stories

