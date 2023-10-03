Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCN) Position Increased by C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors

C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCN – Free Report) by 10.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,522 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,882 shares during the quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors’ holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $413,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $53,000. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $79,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $80,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ BSCN opened at $21.23 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.17. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $20.84 and a 52-week high of $21.27.

Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th were issued a dividend of $0.0772 per share. This represents a $0.93 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 18th. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

The Invesco Bulletshares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2023. The fund will unwind in December 2023 and return all capital to investors.

