Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO) Shares Bought by C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors

C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO – Free Report) by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,034 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,742 shares during the quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors’ holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $392,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $47,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $70,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $79,000.
Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance
NASDAQ:BSCO opened at $20.68 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.62. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $20.26 and a 52 week high of $20.70.
About Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF
The Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds maturing in 2024. The fund will unwind in December 2024 and return all capital and proceeds to investors.
