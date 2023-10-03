Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY) Shares Sold by Friedenthal Financial

Friedenthal Financial trimmed its stake in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY – Free Report) by 13.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,198 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,023 shares during the quarter. Friedenthal Financial’s holdings in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF were worth $257,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PCY. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF during the first quarter worth about $29,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 863.2% during the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its position in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 273.1% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,453 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,000.

Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF stock traded down $0.20 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 74,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 881,647. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.11. Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF has a 12-month low of $16.20 and a 12-month high of $20.31.

About Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF

The Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (PCY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a tier-weighted index of US-dollar-denominated sovereign debt in emerging markets with at least 3 years to maturity. PCY was launched on Oct 11, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

