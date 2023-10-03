Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Stock Position Cut by Marmo Financial Group LLC

Marmo Financial Group LLC lessened its position in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 29,776 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,611 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ makes up 9.9% of Marmo Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Marmo Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $11,000,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 58,895 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $21,757,000 after acquiring an additional 3,804 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 7,450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,752,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 4,247 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,545,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 546.3% in the 2nd quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 433 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 6,686.3% in the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,922 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,222,000 after buying an additional 6,820 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco QQQ alerts:

Invesco QQQ Price Performance

Shares of Invesco QQQ stock opened at $361.26 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $369.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $351.77. Invesco QQQ has a 12 month low of $254.26 and a 12 month high of $387.98.

Invesco QQQ Announces Dividend

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 19th will be paid a $0.5389 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 18th.

(Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.