Invesco Select Glo Eq Inc to Issue Dividend of GBX 1.60 (LON:IVPG)

Invesco Select Glo Eq Inc (LON:IVPGGet Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, October 2nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 19th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.60 ($0.02) per share on Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 19th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Invesco Select Glo Eq Stock Down 3.3 %

Invesco Select Glo Eq stock opened at GBX 236 ($2.85) on Tuesday. Invesco Select Glo Eq has a 12-month low of GBX 200 ($2.42) and a 12-month high of GBX 258.60 ($3.13). The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 237.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 234.32. The stock has a market cap of £58.74 million and a PE ratio of -4,066.67.

About Invesco Select Glo Eq

Invesco Perpetual Select Trust plc – Global Equity Share Portfolio is an open ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Invesco Fund Managers Limited. It is co-managed by Invesco Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It invests in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

See Also

Dividend History for Invesco Select Glo Eq (LON:IVPG)

