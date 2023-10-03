Invesco Select Glo Eq Inc to Issue Dividend of GBX 1.60 (LON:IVPG)

Invesco Select Glo Eq Inc (LON:IVPG – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, October 2nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 19th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.60 ($0.02) per share on Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 19th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Invesco Select Glo Eq Stock Down 3.3 %

Invesco Select Glo Eq stock opened at GBX 236 ($2.85) on Tuesday. Invesco Select Glo Eq has a 12-month low of GBX 200 ($2.42) and a 12-month high of GBX 258.60 ($3.13). The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 237.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 234.32. The stock has a market cap of £58.74 million and a PE ratio of -4,066.67.

About Invesco Select Glo Eq

Invesco Perpetual Select Trust plc – Global Equity Share Portfolio is an open ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Invesco Fund Managers Limited. It is co-managed by Invesco Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It invests in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

