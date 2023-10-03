Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Shares Sold by IFG Advisory LLC

IFG Advisory LLC reduced its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,210 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,954 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $6,167,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,772,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,086,578,000 after purchasing an additional 1,474,149 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 9,007.8% during the first quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 13,837,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,838,000 after acquiring an additional 13,685,733 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2.6% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,248,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,771,381,000 after acquiring an additional 309,721 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 104,839.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,956,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,123,859,000 after acquiring an additional 7,948,942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 3.1% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 6,502,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $940,338,000 after acquiring an additional 195,627 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of RSP traded down $0.46 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $139.63. 743,764 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,263,872. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a twelve month low of $124.92 and a twelve month high of $155.77. The stock has a market cap of $39.47 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $148.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $146.16.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

