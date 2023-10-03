Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Stock Holdings Lifted by Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC

Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,448 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $1,414,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RSP. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Bristlecone Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Bangor Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000.

Shares of RSP opened at $139.25 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $148.48 and its 200-day moving average is $146.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.05. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 12-month low of $124.92 and a 12-month high of $155.77.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

