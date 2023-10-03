Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:RTM) Stock Holdings Boosted by Friedenthal Financial

Friedenthal Financial lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:RTM – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 18,064 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 874 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF comprises 2.0% of Friedenthal Financial’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Friedenthal Financial’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF were worth $2,931,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RTM. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF by 130.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF in the first quarter worth about $49,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF by 840.6% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF by 103.4% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 598 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period.
Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF Trading Down 1.5 %
RTM stock traded down $0.47 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $30.55. The company had a trading volume of 30,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,472. The firm has a market capitalization of $295.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50 day moving average of $39.81 and a 200 day moving average of $111.98. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF has a fifty-two week low of $140.23 and a fifty-two week high of $185.10.
Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF Company Profile
The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF (RTM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Equal Weighted \u002F Materials index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US materials companies in the S&P 500. RTM was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF
- Stocks with Unusual Volume: How to Find Unusual Volume Stocks in Real Time
- MarketBeat Stock of the Week, Amazon Goes Big on AI
- How to Invest in Lithium and Lithium Stocks
- Inflation is Why a Soft Landing is Bad for the Economy
- Biggest Stock Losers – Today’s Biggest Percentage Decliners
- How You Can Beat the Yields on near 5% Treasuries, plus Upside
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:RTM – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.