Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Enphase Energy (ENPH)

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ: ENPH) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

10/2/2023 – Enphase Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at Susquehanna from $200.00 to $175.00. They now have a “positive” rating on the stock.

10/2/2023 – Enphase Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $155.00 to $140.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

9/21/2023 – Enphase Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $135.00 to $114.00. They now have an “underperform” rating on the stock.

9/18/2023 – Enphase Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $209.00 to $170.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/15/2023 – Enphase Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $199.00 to $169.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

9/12/2023 – Enphase Energy was downgraded by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $135.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $210.00.

9/6/2023 – Enphase Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $234.00 to $159.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

8/17/2023 – Enphase Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at KeyCorp from $267.00 to $200.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

8/17/2023 – Enphase Energy is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

8/16/2023 – Enphase Energy was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating.

Enphase Energy Price Performance

ENPH stock opened at $114.10 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a current ratio of 3.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $131.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $163.38. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $113.64 and a 52-week high of $339.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.74, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.53.

Get Enphase Energy Inc alerts:

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.21. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 71.20% and a net margin of 20.48%. The business had revenue of $711.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $726.94 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of Enphase Energy

In other Enphase Energy news, Director Thurman J. Rodgers bought 32,600 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $122.76 per share, with a total value of $4,001,976.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 85,200 shares in the company, valued at $10,459,152. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Prosperity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Enphase Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $397,000. BOKF NA lifted its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 1,777.3% during the 2nd quarter. BOKF NA now owns 3,961 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $663,000 after buying an additional 3,750 shares during the period. VitalStone Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 6,204.6% in the 2nd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 11,033 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,848,000 after buying an additional 10,858 shares during the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy in the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Peterson Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Enphase Energy during the second quarter valued at $609,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.05% of the company’s stock.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Enphase Energy Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enphase Energy Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.