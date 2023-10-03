IOTA (MIOTA) 24 Hour Volume Hits $4.82 Million

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 2.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on October 3rd. During the last week, IOTA has traded up 2.1% against the US dollar. IOTA has a total market cap of $420.66 million and $4.82 million worth of IOTA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One IOTA coin can currently be purchased for $0.15 or 0.00000554 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003640 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000514 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00005291 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0257 or 0.00000094 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000018 BTC.

IOTA Coin Profile

IOTA (CRYPTO:MIOTA) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 25th, 2015. IOTA’s total supply is 2,779,530,283 coins. The official message board for IOTA is forum.iota.org. IOTA’s official website is www.iota.org. IOTA’s official Twitter account is @iota and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for IOTA is https://reddit.com/r/iota and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling IOTA

According to CryptoCompare, “IOTA is a distributed ledger technology that uses a structure called the Tangle to maintain a tally of token ownership between multiple nodes. This structure allows for newer transactions to verify older ones, bypassing the bottleneck caused by blockchains. The IOTA protocol is in research and has two public networks: the IOTA mainnet, which manages tokens, and Shimmer, which tests protocol updates. The IOTA was founded in 2015 by four co-founders, including David Sønstebø and Dominik Schiener, who currently serve as co-chairmen of the board of directors. One of the co-founders, Sergey Ivancheglo, resigned in 2019 but continues to provide advice as an unofficial advisor.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOTA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade IOTA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy IOTA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

