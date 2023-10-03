IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 670,500 shares, a growth of 5.9% from the August 31st total of 633,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 248,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days. Currently, 2.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Insider Activity at IPG Photonics

In related news, major shareholder Valentin Gapontsev Trust I sold 8,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.79, for a total transaction of $1,103,767.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,312,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $978,285,725.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other IPG Photonics news, major shareholder Valentin Gapontsev Trust I sold 8,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.79, for a total value of $1,103,767.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,312,099 shares in the company, valued at $978,285,725.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Eric Meurice sold 785 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.66, for a total value of $103,353.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,067,851.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 43,969 shares of company stock worth $5,066,466. Company insiders own 33.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On IPG Photonics

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IPGP. Creative Planning raised its position in IPG Photonics by 4.2% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,955 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its stake in IPG Photonics by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 2,319 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its stake in IPG Photonics by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 6,576 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $811,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in IPG Photonics by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 14,250 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,757,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its stake in IPG Photonics by 105.0% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 205 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IPGP has been the topic of several research reports. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $134.00 price target on shares of IPG Photonics in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Citigroup lowered IPG Photonics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $152.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Friday, August 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on IPG Photonics in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James raised IPG Photonics from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, IPG Photonics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.00.

IPG Photonics Stock Performance

IPGP stock traded down $0.28 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $100.47. 28,168 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 245,045. IPG Photonics has a 12 month low of $79.88 and a 12 month high of $141.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $115.63. The company has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.30.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $339.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $346.78 million. IPG Photonics had a return on equity of 4.36% and a net margin of 7.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.38 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that IPG Photonics will post 4.73 EPS for the current year.

About IPG Photonics

IPG Photonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells various high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include hybrid fiber-solid state lasers with green and ultraviolet wavelengths; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high-power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

Further Reading

